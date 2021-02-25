Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of NVR by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,699.97 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,806.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,416.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,195.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

