Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $787,000 in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $125.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.74. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

