Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $385.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

