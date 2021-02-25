Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 19,814 Shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Switchback Energy Acquisition were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,974,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SBE opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

