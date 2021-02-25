Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after buying an additional 557,968 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after purchasing an additional 416,010 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

