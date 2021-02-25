Canaccord Genuity Increases Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Price Target to GBX 88

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NET stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 1,263,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Netcall plc has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

