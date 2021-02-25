Canaccord Genuity Increases Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Price Target to GBX 88

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NET stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68.50 ($0.89). 1,263,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Netcall plc has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.33.
About Netcall plc (NET.L)
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall plc (NET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.