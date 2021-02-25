Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00. The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 418069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.11.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1,017.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.