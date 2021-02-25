Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Emily Nagle Green Sells 4,256 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.58. 239,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWST. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

