Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

NYSE:CE opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.26. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.