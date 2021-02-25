Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report $29.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.16 billion. Chevron posted sales of $31.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $119.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.33 billion to $125.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $124.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $139.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,972,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,367,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

