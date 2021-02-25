Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX) Trading Up 32.6%

Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX)’s share price was up 32.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 3,219,468 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 391,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

About Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) (CVE:CMX)

Chilean Metals Inc, a mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Chile and Nova Scotia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, and iron deposits. It owns 100% interest in Zulema property covering an area of approximately 4,300 hectares situated in the Atacama mineral belt in Chile's 3rd region; Palo Negro and Hornitos properties that covers an area of approximately 9,000 hectares located in the Atacama Province of Chile's 3rd region; and Tierra de Oro property covering an area of approximately 5,667 hectares located in the Chile's prolific iron oxide-copper-gold belt.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chilean Metals Inc. (CMX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.