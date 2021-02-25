Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $138,886.02 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $286.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $32,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.