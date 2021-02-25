Colleen M. O’sullivan Sells 967 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $512.69 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $515.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.99 and a 200-day moving average of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

