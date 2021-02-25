CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 5.7%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 2,598,964 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,314,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

