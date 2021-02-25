Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 227,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

In other news, Director Owen J. Sullivan bought 7,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at $724,727.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Insiders purchased 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $132,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

