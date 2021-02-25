Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,019. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Conduent by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

