Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

CPSS opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449. 47.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.