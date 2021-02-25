Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. It is developing and commercializing innovative technology to further strengthen its existing operations. Also, the company is efficiently managing its expenses and is focused on its first Total Ash Processing System facility to reduce the long-term costs of ash disposal. Further, it lowered its annual dividend rate and implemented cost-saving measures to preserve liquidity amid this unprecedented economic crisis. Systematic investments in organic projects will too expand its activities. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, high-debt level amid the current economic uncertainty remains a concern. Non-renewal of contracts and their possible cancellations along with the presence of stringent laws and regulations might hinder growth.”

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NYSE CVA opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.