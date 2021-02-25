Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.23 ($68.51).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €60.94 ($71.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €61.60 ($72.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

