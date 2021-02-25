Cowen Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $44.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

TMDX stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

