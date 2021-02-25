Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.62 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.32-0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 210,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $377.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.34.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

