Curtis Ling Sells 6,059 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $252,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 964,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,239,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $309,941.85.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $546,952.04.

MXL opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 658.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.