Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

