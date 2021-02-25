DeepBrain Chain Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $7.75 million and $1.26 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00519680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00069169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00751131 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00040265 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

