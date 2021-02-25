DeFinition Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, DeFinition has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $140.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00503009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00080835 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00471012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00072126 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars.

