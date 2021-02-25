Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after acquiring an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

