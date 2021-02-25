Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 33,966,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 32,080,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.16.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
