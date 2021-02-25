Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 5.5%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 33,966,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 32,080,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.15 to $1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.19 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 808.6% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,720 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

