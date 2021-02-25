Desane Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DGH)

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Desane Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Desane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.