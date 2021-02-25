Desane Group Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DGH)

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

