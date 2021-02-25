Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.41 ($20.48).

DEQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

ETR DEQ opened at €17.30 ($20.35) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.35 and a 200-day moving average of €14.78. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €25.34 ($29.81).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

