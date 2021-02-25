Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.09 ($55.40).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €41.82 ($49.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.13.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

