Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,400 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,921.50 ($38.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,966.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,789.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.46%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

