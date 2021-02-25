Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,542,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,406,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

In related news, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 119,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $287,296.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanton E. Ross sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.