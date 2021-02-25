Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Holdings Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.31% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 1,237.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $24.85 on Thursday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $58.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

