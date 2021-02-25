Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Director Advance Long-Term Management T Sells 11,000,000 Shares of Stock

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00.

NASDAQ DISCK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. 9,206,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,071,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,253,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discovery by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,157,000 after purchasing an additional 276,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after purchasing an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

