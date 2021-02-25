Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Issues Earnings Results

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

DGICA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. 124,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,004. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $66,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,044 shares in the company, valued at $341,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,390,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,682 shares of company stock worth $1,101,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

