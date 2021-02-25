Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $114.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.65. 165,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,386. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

