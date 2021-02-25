DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,083,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

