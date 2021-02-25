Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will post $154.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.51 million to $159.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $591.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.54 million to $604.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $606.03 million, with estimates ranging from $587.39 million to $623.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,294. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

