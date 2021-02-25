Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EAS)

Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other news, insider Carl Scarcella sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86), for a total value of A$80,000.40 ($57,143.14). Also, insider Grahame Evans sold 333,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86), for a total value of A$399,964.80 ($285,689.14).

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

