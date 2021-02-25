ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECNCF. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

ECN Capital stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

