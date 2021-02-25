Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

