Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 452,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 404.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.65.

ENPH stock opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

