EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. 206,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.