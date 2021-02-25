EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.44

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.34.
About EQT
