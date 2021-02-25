Equal Market Capitalization Achieves $467,754.09 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 24th. Equal has a market capitalization of $467,754.09 and approximately $14,192.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.63 or 0.00752998 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00040338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00060725 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

