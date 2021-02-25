Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,392 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

