Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,250.00

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.81), with a volume of 306268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Ergomed alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 883.23. The company has a market cap of £595.60 million and a P/E ratio of 94.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ergomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ergomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.