F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

