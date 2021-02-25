Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $457,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 3.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

