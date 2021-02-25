Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.25

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $185.89 million and approximately $26.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.21 or 0.00749258 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00034895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00060660 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.87 or 0.04502681 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.